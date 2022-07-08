Boeing Ships 150th P-8 Aircraft to Navy

Boeing has handed over to the U.S. Navy the 150th unit of a multimission aircraft built to perform maritime and reconnaissance operations in support of the U.S. and its international allies.

The aircraft will be based at the Naval Air Station in Patuxent River, Maryland, and will be used by the Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) One, the company said Thursday.

To date, Boeing has delivered 112 of the P-8 aircraft to the Navy, 12 to Australia, 12 to India, nine to the U.K. and five to Norway. Three more countries namely New Zealand, South Korea and Germany will receive their Poseidon aircraft within the next two years, according to the aerospace company.

The P-8 aircraft is particularly built for anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance activities as well as search and rescue missions.