Booz Allen to Extend Work on DISA Thunderdome Prototype Pilot Program

Booz Allen Hamilton has secured a contract extension from Defense Information Systems Agency to continue developing a zero trust security and network architecture prototype for another six months.

DISA said Thursday the Thunderdome Prototype pilot extension will support the planning process for the Secure Internet Protocol Router Network development program, which is aimed at boosting the U.S. military’s zero trust network security capabilities.

Booz Allen was initially awarded a $6.8 million contract in January to develop and operate an architecture that incorporates secure access service edge, software-defined wide area networks and other commercial security technologies.

“While we have been working on developing a zero trust prototype for the unclassified network, we realized early on that we must develop one, in tandem, for the classified side. This extension will enable us to produce the necessary prototypes that will get us to a true zero trust concept,” said Christopher Barnhurst, deputy director at DISA.

Booz Allen is expected to complete contract work in January 2023.