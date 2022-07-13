in News, Technology

Booz Allen Ventures to Fund Commercial Tech for Government Applications; Susan Penfield Quoted

Booz Allen Hamilton has launched a $100 million venture capital arm to speed up the development and deployment of commercial technologies designed to support the missions of federal agency clients.

Booz Allen Ventures will invest in startups that are developing technologies in the area of artificial intelligence and machine learning, defense, deep technology and cybersecurity, the company said Wednesday.

Booz Allen Ventures taps into America’s collective ingenuity by investing in software, hardware, and deep-tech startups that offer differentiated applications for the federal sphere, providing our clients access to a next-generation supply chain of breakthroughs critical to America’s national security and economic vitality,” said Susan Penfield, chief technology officer at Booz Allen and a three-time Wash100 Award winner. 

Latent AI, Reveal Technology and Synethaic represent the company’s recent investments within those four core areas of demand.

Booz Allen said it will further broaden its Tech Scouting initiative through the venture arm to source potential tech investments focused on mission-specific applications. 

Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

