Bryan Mulholland, Jen Snell Assume Sales, Marketing Roles at Babel Street

Artificial intelligence company Babel Street has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Bryan Mulholland as executive vice president of sales and Jen Snell as senior vice president of marketing.

Michael Southworth, CEO of Babel Street, said in a statement published Thursday Mulholland and Snell have decades-long experience in sales and marketing and expertise in public sector technology that could support rapid business growth and customer service delivery.

Mulholland’s career includes time with Microsoft, Dataminr, Oracle and Denodo. The Navy Seal veteran will now be responsible for overseeing revenue operations as Babel Street’s EVP of sales.

Snell, on the other hand, has previous work experience at Verint and Next IT. As SVP of marketing, Snell will drive marketing strategy for Babel Street to help retain its market position as data-to-knowledge software provider.

Babel Street is a Washington, D.C.-based company that provides AI-enabled analytics software to customers to give them insights in support of their missions.