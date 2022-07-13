CACI Wins $558M Navy Task Order for Digital Modernization, System Evolution; Todd Probert Quoted

CACI International has secured a $557.8 million task order from the U.S. Navy to assist Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane and the service branch’s Digital Integration Support Cell in their digital modernization efforts.

The single-award task order under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Multiple Award Contract vehicle requires CACI’s team to perform technological support including preliminary planning, systems evolution and implementation of new Navy sensors and software, the Reston, Virginia-based company said Wednesday.

Todd Probert, president of the national security and innovative solutions wing at CACI, explained that the new contract award comes due to the military and warfighting climate’s ever-progressing need for new tools and strategies.

“Digital transformation using proven tools and processes supports the Navy’s critical mission to modernize maritime operations,” the two-time Wash100 Award recipient added.

The mentioned digital transformation efforts will entail fusion and analysis, hardware conceptualization and DevSecOps procedures implemented throughout the updated technologies’ full breadth of application.

In collaboration with the Navy, CACI will evaluate, process and map out the conversion from legacy enterprise systems to their revamped forms. The work is intended to utilize standards and methodologies to enable complex kill chains to be executable with a unified, interoperable architecture.

CACI’s team will additionally help NSWC Crane and DISC in their mission to equip intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance sensors and strategies with versatile software arsenals.

The new task order adds to CACI’s recent contracts with its government customers.

