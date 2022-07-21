in News, Technology

CAES Achieves Qualified Rating From DLA for Serial Data Switch

A CAES-made serial data switch for controlling transmit and receive ports has received a Qualified Manufacturers List Class V rating from the Defense Logistics Agency in recognition of it meeting space industry testing standards.

The company said the Crosspoint Switch is designed for signal distribution, space VPX data plane switching applications, primary and redundant switching, port replications and high-speed serial repeater function.

The fully duplex 8×8 RadHard technology is also capable of supporting XAUI, SpaceFibre, serial RapidIOTM and other serial communication protocol with 100 Mbps through 3.125 Gbps signaling ranges.

Mike Elias, senior vice president within the space systems division at CAES, reiterated the company’s commitment to providing customers with qualified space products.

“Our goal is to strengthen the CAES QML product offerings, designed with 40+ years of dependability and performance. Our new Crosspoint Switch is the latest addition to our QML portfolio and is proven for mission readiness,” he added.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

