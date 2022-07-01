CAE’s US Subsidiary Wins AFRL Prototype Contract for Training Simulator

CAE’s U.S. business arm has secured a contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory to develop a prototype of simulation software designed to support testing, training, evaluation and development of multidomain warfighting capabilities.

CAE USA said Thursday it will develop a software emulator that will work to simulate a range of physical and digital threats to help the Distributed Mission Operations Center’s White Force Cell create immersive training scenarios.

The prototype will also incorporate artificial intelligence to present an accurate presentation and interaction of synthetic forces across a multidomain training environment.

“Our simulation expertise and adaptive learning solutions help provide a secure environment to test tactics and scenarios that ultimately support informed decision-making,” said Leonard Genna, vice president and general manager of mission systems at CAE USA.

The contract is part of a broader program aimed at procuring spaceflight systems and associated equipment for experimentation purposes. In a solicitation notice, AFRL said the Space Technology Advanced Research – Fast-tracking Innovative Software and Hardware initiative covers work to develop, simulate, fabricate, test and analyze spaceflight platforms.