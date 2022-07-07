Cambium Networks Delivers Broadband Tech to ATSC for Army’s Security Surveillance System Program

Cambium Networks, a wireless infrastructure developer, has provided Advanced Technology Systems Company with its initial order of microwave line-of-sight radios to assist the latter in upgrading the broadband communications framework of the U.S. Army.

The delivery of the microwave radios is in support of ATSC’s work under a seven-year, $191 million indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract for the Army’s Security Surveillance System program, Cambium Networks said Wednesday.

McLean, Virginia-based ATSC was awarded the contract to help advance the global base security of the armed forces under the SSS program until 2029.

Headquartered in Rolling Meadow, Illinois, Cambium Networks provides hardware and software technologies designed to enhance wireless communication networks. The products are certified for use in military battlefields, borders and military posts, among others.