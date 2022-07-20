Craig Abod: Carahsoft-Conceal Partnership to Help Government Clients Secure Endpoints With Isolation Tech

Carahsoft Technology and cybersecurity platform vendor Conceal have teamed up to help government customers adopt technology built to protect endpoint devices, networks and cloud environments from malicious threats.

The Conceal Platform, which comprises three integrated products, is available from Carahsoft or its resellers for procurement by federal agencies through the General Services Administration’s Schedule contract and NASA’s Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V vehicle, the companies said Tuesday.

State, local and educational organizations can access the product via other contracting vehicles.

“This partnership allows Carahsoft and our reseller partners to provide our government customers with unprecedented security for their end users, network and data,” said Craig Abod, president of Carahsoft and an eight-time Wash100 Award winner.

Abod added that Conceal’s intelligence-grade technology offering works to help organizations detect, defend and isolate information technology assets.