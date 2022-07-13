Carahsoft to Distribute ClearInfo’s Data Management Tool to Public Sector Clients

Carahsoft Technology has partnered with Rockville, Maryland-headquartered ClearInfo to give public sector customers access to the latter’s cloud-based unstructured data management platform.

ClearInfo’s Data Assembly Service offering is hosted on the Amazon Web Services GovCloud (US) platform and is designed to connect and align an organization’s structured and unstructured data to enhance visibility, control, accessibility and efficiency, Carahsoft said Tuesday.

“This platform assists agencies in efficient decision making, audit preparation and compliance management,” said Ryon Williams, sales manager at Carahsoft.

The data management platform will be available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and government contract vehicles including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2.

Under the ITES-SW2 contract, Carahsoft will offer hardware and software maintenance and support services from ClearInfo to help federal agencies achieve enterprise information technology modernization goals.