Carahsoft to Give Government Customers Access to Celonis’ Process Mining Software

Carahsoft will use its reseller partner network and government contracts to provide public sector organizations with access to a process mining and execution management platform built by New York-based software developer Celonis.

The technology works to enable users to have a full understanding of their business operations, uncover hidden inefficiencies that hinder performance and implement fixes to remove gaps, Carahsoft said Thursday.

The process mining and execution management software is designed to support government-wide functions including finance, procurement, system transformation and service improvement.

The platform is now available through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, OMNIA Partners, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance contract vehicles.

“The addition of Celonis’ process mining and Execution Management System to our offerings likely represents one of the largest opportunities for government services transformation since the cloud was introduced in 2010,” said Craig Abod, president at Carahsoft.