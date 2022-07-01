in News, Technology

Carahsoft to Give Government Customers Access to Celonis’ Process Mining Software

Carahsoft to Give Government Customers Access to Celonis' Process Mining Software - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Carahsoft will use its reseller partner network and government contracts to provide public sector organizations with access to a process mining and execution management platform built by New York-based software developer Celonis.

The technology works to enable users to have a full understanding of their business operations, uncover hidden inefficiencies that hinder performance and implement fixes to remove gaps, Carahsoft said Thursday.

The process mining and execution management software is designed to support government-wide functions including finance, procurement, system transformation and service improvement.

The platform is now available through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, OMNIA Partners, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance contract vehicles.

“The addition of Celonis’ process mining and Execution Management System to our offerings likely represents one of the largest opportunities for government services transformation since the cloud was introduced in 2010,” said Craig Abod, president at Carahsoft.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

carahsoftCeloniscraig abodGovconpartnershipProcess Mining and Execution Management Platform

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Francisco Partners Introduces New Health Tech Company as IBM Asset Purchase Deal Closes - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Francisco Partners Introduces New Health Tech Company as IBM Asset Purchase Deal Closes