in Industry News, News

Carahsoft to Offer HPE GreenLake Cloud Platform to Public Sector

Carahsoft to Offer HPE GreenLake Cloud Platform to Public Sector - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Carahsoft Technology has partnered with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to give public sector customers access to the latter’s cloud products and services portfolio designed to streamline data modernization.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said Thursday it is now authorized to distribute the HPE GreenLake cloud portfolio through the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule contract vehicle.

Federal, state, local and education organizations can also access the product through other contracts including NASA’s Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V.

“The HPE GreenLake as a service model allows both partners and customers to capitalize on a scalable, pay-as-you-go platform that also delivers robust security, compliance and control,” said George Hope, worldwide head of partner sales at HPE.

HPE GreenLake is designed to help customers create a user-controlled hybrid cloud environment and achieve an open and secure unified cloud experience.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Industry News

carahsoftcloudGeorge HopeGovconHPE GreenLakePublic Sector

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Boeing-BAE Team Begins F-15 Electronic Warfare Tech Integration for Air Force - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Boeing-BAE Team Begins F-15 Electronic Warfare Tech Integration for Air Force