Carahsoft to Offer HPE GreenLake Cloud Platform to Public Sector

Carahsoft Technology has partnered with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to give public sector customers access to the latter’s cloud products and services portfolio designed to streamline data modernization.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said Thursday it is now authorized to distribute the HPE GreenLake cloud portfolio through the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule contract vehicle.

Federal, state, local and education organizations can also access the product through other contracts including NASA’s Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V.

“The HPE GreenLake as a service model allows both partners and customers to capitalize on a scalable, pay-as-you-go platform that also delivers robust security, compliance and control,” said George Hope, worldwide head of partner sales at HPE.

HPE GreenLake is designed to help customers create a user-controlled hybrid cloud environment and achieve an open and secure unified cloud experience.