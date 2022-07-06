in News, Technology

Carahsoft to Offer Juniper’s AI-Powered Network Software to Public Sector

Carahsoft to Offer Juniper's AI-Powered Network Software to Public Sector - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to distribute Juniper Networks’ cloud-enabled networking products to the public sector using its reseller partner network and government contracts.

The agreement will enable Juniper to offer its artificial intelligence-powered enterprise networking platform and intent-based networking software designed to help government customers improve data center control and visibility, Carahsoft said Tuesday.

Juniper Mist and Juniper Apstra will be available through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance and OMNIA Partners contract vehicles.

Eric Goycochea, a sales director leading the Juniper team at Carahsoft, said the addition of Juniper’s networking platforms to Carahsoft’s offerings will help government customers streamline connection and sharing of resources.

Justin Scopaz, vice president of worldwide distribution at Juniper, regarded the partnership with Carahsoft as a step to expand Juniper’s footprint in the public sector market.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

carahsoftEric GoycocheaGovconJuniper NetworksJustin ScopazNASANCPASEWP V

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Airbus to Deliver Satellite Platforms to Northrop for SDA Program; Robert Geckle Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Airbus to Deliver Satellite Platforms to Northrop for SDA Program; Robert Geckle Quoted
Cellebrite-Chainalysis Partnership to Intro Offering for Cryptocurrency Data Investigation - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Cellebrite-Chainalysis Partnership to Intro Offering for Cryptocurrency Data Investigation