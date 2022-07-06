Carahsoft to Offer Juniper’s AI-Powered Network Software to Public Sector

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to distribute Juniper Networks’ cloud-enabled networking products to the public sector using its reseller partner network and government contracts.

The agreement will enable Juniper to offer its artificial intelligence-powered enterprise networking platform and intent-based networking software designed to help government customers improve data center control and visibility, Carahsoft said Tuesday.

Juniper Mist and Juniper Apstra will be available through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance and OMNIA Partners contract vehicles.

Eric Goycochea, a sales director leading the Juniper team at Carahsoft, said the addition of Juniper’s networking platforms to Carahsoft’s offerings will help government customers streamline connection and sharing of resources.

Justin Scopaz, vice president of worldwide distribution at Juniper, regarded the partnership with Carahsoft as a step to expand Juniper’s footprint in the public sector market.