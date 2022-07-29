Carahsoft to Resell CloudCover Cybersecurity Software Product to Government Customers

Carahsoft has entered an agreement with CloudCover to market the latter company’s cybersecurity platform to federal government clientele.

Through the collaboration, CloudCover’s CC/B1 security and risk transfer insurance software will be accessible by government agencies via Carahsoft’s contracts from NASA and OMNIA Partners and reseller organizations, the Reston, Virginia-based company said Thursday.

The CC/B1 platform functions by combining its protracted network detection and anticipatory response capability with the Security, Orchestration, Automation, Risk Control apparatus. Together, the united platforms speed up the inquiry process and mitigation of cyber threats by enabling an awareness of all activity and devices connected on a given network, including both on-site and cloud connections.

The centerpiece feature of CloudCover’s software is its Cybersecurity Network Data Insurance component, which marks the first patented insurance return that is attached directly to a cybersecurity program. With this feature, CC/B1 assuages fears of ransomware damages in its built-in first and third party warranty insurance coverage.

Paul Kolb, team lead for CloudCover at Carahsoft, said that CloudCover’s product offers data protection capability, adding that its risk transfer feature provides a high level of oversight and stability for users.

In using the product, the companies look to prevent government agencies from worrying about ransomware, if a threat somehow breaks through the programs’ defenses, which Carahsoft and CloudCover assert are top-rate. They said the programs harness artificial intelligence deep learning and network detection response to identify threats with a close to zero false positive accuracy.

The recent partnership announcement follows Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s new agreement with Carahsoft to distribute its cloud products and data modernization services portfolio to government customers.