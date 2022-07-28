Catalyst Accelerator Selects 8 Companies for International Space Domain Awareness Cohort

A defense and national security business accelerator backed by the Air Force Research Laboratory and U.S. Space Force has selected eight companies to demonstrate commercial technologies designed to expand space domain awareness.

Participants in the International Space Domain Awareness cohort will secure grant funding from program sponsor ONE Dev and hold in-person meetings once every two weeks over a three-month period beginning on Aug. 9, the Catalyst Accelerator said.

The selected members of the cohort are:

Astrosite

Clutch Space Systems

HEO Robotics

Katalyst Space Technologies

LMO

Lumi Space

Meta Mission Data

Silentium Defence

The program is expected to be concluded on Nov. 3 with a demonstration day where the companies will showcase their technologies to government and industry partners.

The Catalyst Accelerator works to facilitate collaboration between the public and private sectors to advance the development of warfighter capabilities.