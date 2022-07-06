Cellebrite-Chainalysis Partnership to Intro Offering for Cryptocurrency Data Investigation

Digital intelligence company Cellebrite DI and blockchain data platform provider Chainalysis have partnered to market an integrated offering meant to help customers flag illicit cryptocurrency-related activities.

The companies said Tuesday the technology will use Cellebrite’s DI suite of offerings to draw data and insights from the Chainalysis platform in an effort to provide cryptocurrency risk identification and assessment capabilities.

The offering will hit the market in the third quarter of the year and will aim to support analysts, compliance officers, examiners and investigators to expand their digital investigations.

“Cryptocurrency, as any other financial instrument, has become a vehicle for funding crime and laundering money, and as its adoption increases, our customers must be equipped with cutting-edge solutions to identify this important category of digital evidence,” said Leeor Ben-Peretz, chief strategy officer at Cellebrite.