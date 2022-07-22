Centerra-Tsay JV to Help Triad Secure Los Alamos National Lab; Constellis’ Terry Ryan Quoted

A joint venture between Constellis‘ Centerra Group business and Tsay Construction and Services was tapped to provide Triad with security services in support of its operation of the Los Alamos National Laboratory on behalf of the National Nuclear Security Administration.

Northern New Mexico Integrated Security will help ensure the facility’s security under a potential seven-year contract with Triad, the national lab said Friday.

N2MIS’ security services support is set to begin on Oct. 1, with base performance period taking five years. The subcontractor’s work could extend for two more years if all options are exercised.

Terry Ryan, CEO of Constellis, welcomed the opportunity to help Triad in its mission in support of the Department of Energy.

“As a global leader providing high-end security services, N2MIS will be part of the Constellis enterprise that provides a full spectrum of turnkey security solutions to our customers,” the previous Wash100 Award recipient said.