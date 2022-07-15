in Healthcare IT, News

Cognosante Unveils Health Data Information Access App for Alabama; Erick Peters Quoted

Cognosante has launched a new cloud-based information exchange platform designed to provide Medicaid recipients throughout the state of Alabama with secure access to their personal health care data.

The Alabama One Health Record MyHealth mobile application utilizes Cognosante’s human-centered design thinking framework, dubbed JUVO, and delivers a new Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources-compliant interface, the company said Thursday.

Cognosante initially introduced the ALOHR MyHealth to a small pilot group in July 2021 and formally released the mobile app to all ALOHR users at the end of the year.

In a previous announcement, Cognosante said the platform is hosted in the Amazon Web Services GovCloud environment and features a clinical portal, health care analytics, single sign-on provider portal, direct secure messaging and alert notifications.

“In developing ALOHR MyHealth, we combined our health care domain expertise, innovative eSante® solution suite, JUVO Human Centered Design, and Amazon Web Services partnership to move the needle on health information exchange across the state,” said Erick Peters, chief technology officer at Cognosante.

