Collins Aerospace Begins Iowa Additive Manufacturing Center Expansion

Collins Aerospace has kicked off a project to add 9,000 square feet of space and new metal 3D printing equipment to its additive manufacturing center in West Des Moines, Ohio.

The Raytheon Technologies unit said Friday its $14 million investment to expand the 41,000-square-foot facility seeks to increase production capacity for aircraft engine parts.

Renee Begley, lead for Collins’ West Des Moines site, noted that additive technology allows the business to accelerate work on airframes and engines.

The expansion project follows the June 10 launch of a similar center located on Collins’ campus in Monroe, North Carolina.

Collins operates three 3D printers at the Iowa center and expects to begin operations of the first additional machine in late 2023.

Written by Regina Garcia

