Lockheed Chooses Collins Aerospace Radio Tech for Foreign Military C-130J Airlifters

Lockheed Martin has selected Raytheon Technologies‘ Collins Aerospace business to supply airborne communications hardware for foreign military sales of the C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft.

Collins said Tuesday its HF-9500 system consists of a receiver-transmitter, an antenna coupler and a radio control technology.

The product will replace the ARC-190 radio that Lockheed previously offered to international defense customers of the Super Hercules.

Ryan Bunge, vice president and general manager of communication, navigation and guidance solutions at Collins, said the technology is designed to support high-frequency communications that can serve as an alternative to satellite communications for pilots who operate aircraft in contested environments.

The HF-9500 design is based on software architecture that supports command and control data transmission in real time.

Written by Regina Garcia

