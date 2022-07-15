Crown Point to Help Naval Air Warfare Center Deploy Audio-Visual Equipment

in Contract Awards, News

Crown Point Systems has won a three-year, $40.6 million contract to provide video, audio and control systems to the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.

The company said Thursday it will buy the equipment from Evertz Microsystems to support command, control, communication, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions within the departments of Defense and Homeland Security.

Ryan Marovish, CEO of Crown Point, noted the partnership will work to provide the U.S. Navy teleconferencing systems designed to comply with the Trade Agreement Act.

San Diego-based Crown Point is an authorized reseller of more than 1,000 hardware and software providers.

