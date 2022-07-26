David Ray: SAIC Eyes National Space Defense Tech Support Opportunity

David Ray, senior vice president of operations and lead for the space business unit at Science Applications International Corp., said he sees a prime opportunity for the company to offer systems integration services to the Department of Defense’s planned military sensing and data transport system in low Earth orbit, Breaking Defense reported Monday.

He told the publication that SAIC is in discussions with the Space Development Agency and is exploring ways to support SDA-led National Defense Space Architecture buildout efforts.

“Money’s going into space. There’s a lot of opportunity for us to push into new areas leveraging our expertise,” Ray was quoted as saying.

SAIC currently supports space programs at the National Reconnaissance Office and Ray cited that work as the largest in his unit’s portfolio.

The Reston, Virginia-based systems integrator has also helped U.S. Space Command maintain a space surveillance data repository since 2012.