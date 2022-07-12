Definitive Logic Backs Treasury’s Digital Transformation With Cloud-Based App Deployment

Definitive Logic has helped the administrative resource center at the Department of the Treasury’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service deploy a cloud-based application designed to enable over 40 shared service agency customers to automate the production of quarterly and annual close financial statements.

The company said Monday it applied its data-driven approach and used the OneStream XF corporate performance management platform to come up with a single application to help ARC shared service customers automate their financial statements while complying with the Office of Management and Budget’s A-136 financial reporting requirements.

Definitive Logic said the cloud-based platform could also enable agency customers to perform account reconciliations, use analytics, automate agency financial reports and track and report on all data modifications.

The company collaborated with OneStream Software, eMentum and GID Solutions on the digital transformation effort at BFS.