Definitive Logic CTO Michael Conlin Named Chair of PPBE Reform Task Force

Michael Conlin, chief technology officer of Definitive Logic, was named among the initial members of the Planning, Programming, Budgeting and Execution Reform Task Force of the American Society of Military Comptrollers.

ASMC said Wednesday the executive will chair the task force that is established to boost public awareness of the PPBE reform in the Department of Defense and drive discussions about it.

Government, military and industry leaders made up the PPBE Reform Task Force. The members will draw from their experiences and backgrounds to contribute to the development of fundamental principles and policy actions needed to align PPBE with the current requirement of the industry as well as the executive and legislative branches.

The appointees are:

Michael Conlin, Definitive Logic

Charles Cook, Deloitte

Lasheeco Graham, Federal Emergency Management Agency

Tom Harker, formerly of the U.S. Navy

Cameron Holt, Holt Consulting Group

George Kovatch, Kovatch Advisors

Robert “Mike” Maxwell, formerly of the Army and Science Applications International Corp.

Jim Palmisano, Oracle

Michael Parker, Salesforce

Vance Stewart, Army (retired)

Pat Tracey, Navy (retired)

Neville Welch, U.S. Marine Corps (retired)

“The work of the Task Force is critical to improving the resource allocation process in the Department of Defense to meet the needs of government, taxpayers and warfighters.” said Rich Brady, CEO of ASMC and sponsor of the PPBE Reform Task Force.