Dependable Health Services Receives M33 Investment, Names John Sanders as CEO

Dependable Health Services has received funding from M33 Growth and, in connection, John Sanders, operational adviser at the investment firm, has joined the San Antonio-based staffing agency as CEO.

Sanders brings to his new role experience in working with the Customs and Border Protection and other Department of Homeland Security offices as well as with technology companies like Science Applications International Corp. and Reveal Imaging Technologies, Dependable said Monday.

He is now responsible for leading the company as it supports DHS and Department of Defense operations with medical and non-medical staffing services including recruitment, training and management, and for helping scale the business following the M33 investment.

“Dependable provides integral humanitarian support to our federal partners. I have made it my mission to help keep people safe with a focus on at-risk communities,” said Sanders.