Dewberry Receives NOAA Contract Extension for Alaska Mapping Project

Dewberry has secured a contract extension from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to continue assisting a U.S. Geological Survey arm in modernizing critical Alaska map layers.

The firm said Friday it will help the Alaska Mapping Executive Committee with the Alaska Coastal Mapping Strategy.

The contractor will support planning activities, analyze data and coordinate with stakeholders under the extended contract in support of the efforts outlined in the ACMS implementation plan, which targets seamless coastal mapping data for Alaska by 2030.

Dewberry was previously selected as the prime contractor in the 10-year effort, beginning in 2010, to enhance Alaska’s geospatial infrastructure.

Commenting on the award, Dewberry Project Manager Hillary Palmer, said, “Because much of [Alaska’s coastline] is unmapped, or the existing data is insufficient for deriving the mapping products that stakeholders and agency partners require, technology vendors and government subject matter experts are working to come up with innovative ways to accomplish this monumental task.”