DMI to Continue NIH Research Database Support; Jay Sunny Bajaj Quoted

Digital technology services provider DMI will continue to help the National Institutes of Health manage and maintain a data collection platform under a five-year task order.

The award includes application development, website maintenance, systems administration and other information technology services for NIH’s Intramural Database, the company said Tuesday.

NIH uses the system to collect scientific data for congressionally mandated annual reports and to share public information on agency research efforts.

“Our work with critical agencies, such as the NIH, is what drives us forward as an organization,” said Jay Sunny Bajaj, founder and CEO of DMI.

He added the company has supported the agency over the past 10 years.

DMI also offers technical services to the NIH Center for Information through the multiple-award, $49 million Mission Alignment blanket purchase agreement.