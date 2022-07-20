in News, Technology

DOE Handpicks Raytheon to Conduct Research on Alternative Turbine Fuels

The Department of Energy has partnered with Raytheon Technologies to carry out two projects aimed at demonstrating the effectiveness of two possible alternative fuel sources for power-generating turbine systems.

Raytheon said Tuesday it will test if hydrogen products and mixtures can help the Mitsubishi Power Aero-made gas turbine FT4000 operate and will collaborate with the University of Connecticut’s School of Engineering to explore zero-carbon fuel technology for rotary mechanical devices.

FT4000 is the industrial variant of PW4000, a turbofan aircraft engine manufactured by Raytheon’s Pratt & Whitney business.

The Arlington, Virginia-headquartered company cited the hydrogen fuel testing effort as a complement to DOE’s Hydrogen Steam Injected, Inter‐Cooled Turbine Engine project with Pratt & Whitney, which centers around single-aisle commercial aircraft propulsion.

