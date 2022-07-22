in Contract Awards, News

Draper to Deliver 3 Scientific Experiments to Lunar Far Side Under NASA Contract

Draper to Deliver 3 Scientific Experiments to Lunar Far Side Under NASA Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Draper has received a $73 million contract from NASA to bring three Artemis science investigations to the lunar surface in 2025.

The contract awarded under the space agency’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program covers the delivery of three experiments to the lunar impact crater on the moon’s far side, called Schrodinger Basin, and the Farside Seismic Suite is one of the experiments that will ride on Draper’s SERIES-2 lunar lander, NASA said Friday.

The FSS experiment seeks to gather data on the moon’s internal structure and understand tectonic activity on the lunar far side.

Another payload suite, Lunar Interior Temperature and Materials Suite, will investigate the subsurface electrical conductivity structure and heat flow of the lunar interior in the basin, while the Lunar Surface ElectroMagnetics Experiment will measure electromagnetic phenomena on the moon’s surface.

“Understanding geophysical activity on the far side of the Moon will give us a deeper understanding of our solar system and provide information to help us prepare for Artemis astronaut missions to the lunar surface,” said Joel Kearns, deputy associate administrator for exploration at NASA’s science mission directorate.

The Draper contract marks the eighth delivery task award made under the CLPS initiative.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

ArtemisCLPSCommercial Lunar Payload Servicescontract awardDraperFarside Seismic SuiteFSSGovconJoel KearnsLITMSLunar Interior Temperature and Materials Suitelunar landerLunar Surface ElectroMagnetics ExperimentLuSEENASASchrodinger BasinSERIES-2

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Lockheed Chooses Collins Aerospace Radio Tech for Foreign Military C-130J Airlifters - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Lockheed Chooses Collins Aerospace Radio Tech for Foreign Military C-130J Airlifters
NOAA Extends Satellite Imagery Collaboration With Planet; Jerome Fisher Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
NOAA Extends Satellite Imagery Collaboration With Planet; Jerome Fisher Quoted