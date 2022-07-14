in Industry News, News

Fairbanks Morse Defense to Relocate Training, Service Center in Chesapeake

Fairbanks Morse Defense will relocate its training and service center from Norfolk, Virginia, to a new campus in Chesapeake in a push to expand its capabilities to deliver service support for military customers.

FMD said Wednesday it is investing $13 million in the 45,000-square-foot facility located near the largest fleet concentration area of the U.S. Navy and Military Sealift Command.

The Chesapeake facility includes spaces for fully furnished training workstations, a training and service center offices, conference rooms and a technology library.

Jamie McMullin, president of services at FMD, said the new location will enable the company to strengthen its Factory Certified Training programs and boost its presence in the military training sector.

He added that the new training center incorporates FMD’s mixed reality training technology to offer interactive marine equipment training platform to customers.

