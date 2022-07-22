Fincantieri Subsidiary Lands $75M IDIQ Award to Engineer Navy LCS Power Tech

The North American marine systems subsidiary of Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has secured a potential five-year, $75 million contract to engineer diesel generators for the U.S. Navy’s Freedom-variant littoral combat ships.

Fincantieri Marine Systems North America will provide original equipment manufacturer support services for LCS electrical power generation machines, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The sole-source firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a one-year base period slated to conclude on July 20, 2023, and four one-year options that would extend work through July 2027.

Naval Sea Systems Command’s Southeast Regional Maintenance Center in Jacksonville, Florida, acts as the contracting activity for the sole-source award.