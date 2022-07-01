in M&A Activity, News

Francisco Partners Introduces New Health Tech Company as IBM Asset Purchase Deal Closes

Francisco Partners has launched a new independent company, named Merative, upon completion of the private equity firm’s acquisition of health care data and analytics assets from IBM’s Watson business.

The transaction was first announced in January and the investment company said Thursday it appointed Gerry McCarthy, a three-decade health care industry veteran, as CEO of Merative.

Offerings at the entity formerly known as IBM Watson Health will encompass six product lines for various market segments such as government health and human services.

The asset acquisition deal covered Clinical Development, Health Insights, MarketScan, Merge Imaging, Micromedex and Social Program Management.

Merative’s investors will include True Wind Capital and Sixth Street.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

