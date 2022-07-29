in Contract Awards, News

GDIT Secures Spot on $10B Military Medical R&D Contract; Kamal Narang Quoted

General Dynamics’ information technology business unit has been selected to compete for task orders to provide military medical research and development support services under the Defense Health Agency’s potential 10-year, $10 billion contract.

The OMNIBUS IV indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers key R&D program areas including medical simulation technologies, clinical and rehabilitative medicine, infectious diseases, military health and recovery and emerging science and technology, General Dynamics Information Technology said Thursday.

“GDIT has partnered with the Military Health System for more than 30 years. We are honored to support our nation’s service members and their families with advanced medical research and technical expertise that will enhance their health and safety,” said Kamal Narang, vice president and general manager for federal health at GDIT.

Fifty-six organizations from the commercial, academic and nonprofit sectors were awarded spots on the multiple-award contract on May 17.

The contract has a five-year base period of performance that will conclude on June 19, 2027, and a five-year option period that would extend work through June 19, 2032, if exercised.

Written by Naomi Cooper

