Google Workspace Granted DOD Impact Level 4 Authorization

Google has secured Impact Level 4 authorization from the Department of Defense for Google Workspace, its cloud computing software formerly known as G Suite.

Google Workspace is now approved for use when handling controlled unclassified information of federal government customers to ensure secure collaboration as well as seamless operation, Will Grannis, CEO of Google’s public sector business, wrote in a blog post published Thursday.

IL4 is a security accreditation given to organizations to verify their capability to help government customers ensure compliance with the DOD’s cloud computing security requirements guide.

Michael Diamond, senior technology and channels analyst at independent research and advisory firm Futurum Research, was quoted saying that the authorization will help accelerate the Google Public Sector team’s business growth in the federal sector as agencies seek to secure their digital transformation efforts.

Google Workspace supports a zero trust approach to cybersecurity. The productivity toolkit is currently used by the Defense Innovation Unit and the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, among others.