HawkEye 360 Unveils New RF-Sensing Satellite Manufacturing Facility in Virginia; John Serafini Quoted

HawkEye 360 has opened a new technology and development center in Herndon, Virginia, to advance the production of radio frequency-sensing satellite technology and geospatial intelligence offerings for defense and government customers.

The 19,000-square-foot facility is designed to accommodate up to 70 new employees specializing in data processing, software development, constellation operations, payload development and satellite assembly, the company said Friday.

“Our new Advanced Technology and Development Center provides our growing team of brilliant staff a dedicated facility in which they can thrive, centralizing all our data engineering and satellite manufacturing in-house,” said John Serafini, CEO of HawkEye 360.

He added that the new center will generate job opportunities for local workers as part of the company’s investment in the state’s local economy.

The opening of the new facility comes ahead of the planned launch of HawkEye 360’s sixth cluster of three satellites before the end of 2022, bringing its total constellation to 18 satellites supporting defense, environmental, humanitarian and commercial missions.