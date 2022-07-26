in Contract Awards, News

HII Books DOD Deal for Electromagnetic Spectrum Assessment Support; Garry Schwartz Quoted

HII Books DOD Deal for Electromagnetic Spectrum Assessment Support; Garry Schwartz Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

HII’s mission technologies division has secured a potential five-year, $44 million task order from the Department of Defense for electromagnetic spectrum assessment support services.

The company said Monday it will perform spectrum assessments across technical, policy and strategy areas in support of the DOD CIO’s Electromagnetic Spectrum Enterprise, Policy and Programs.

Electromagnetic spectrum operations across DOD support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance applications, including missile early warning and signals intelligence operations.

The U.S. Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron awarded the recompete contract under the DOD Information Analysis Center’s multiple-award procurement vehicle.

“HII’s spectrum engineers and policy experts have supported the DOD and commercial carrier spectrum bandwidth for more than 65 years,” said Garry Schwartz, president of HII’s Mission Technologies C5ISR business group. 

He added that the contract extends the company’s work in advancing the nation’s strategy to achieve electromagnetic spectrum superiority.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Defense DepartmentDODelectromagnetic spectrumgarry schwartzGovconHIImission technologies

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

David Ray: SAIC Eyes National Space Defense Tech Support Opportunity - top government contractors - best government contracting event
David Ray: SAIC Eyes National Space Defense Tech Support Opportunity
ASMC PPBE Reform Task Force OKs Work Plan at Inaugural Meeting; Michael Conlin Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
ASMC PPBE Reform Task Force OKs Work Plan at Inaugural Meeting; Michael Conlin Quoted