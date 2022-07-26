HII Books DOD Deal for Electromagnetic Spectrum Assessment Support; Garry Schwartz Quoted

HII’s mission technologies division has secured a potential five-year, $44 million task order from the Department of Defense for electromagnetic spectrum assessment support services.

The company said Monday it will perform spectrum assessments across technical, policy and strategy areas in support of the DOD CIO’s Electromagnetic Spectrum Enterprise, Policy and Programs.

Electromagnetic spectrum operations across DOD support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance applications, including missile early warning and signals intelligence operations.

The U.S. Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron awarded the recompete contract under the DOD Information Analysis Center’s multiple-award procurement vehicle.

“HII’s spectrum engineers and policy experts have supported the DOD and commercial carrier spectrum bandwidth for more than 65 years,” said Garry Schwartz, president of HII’s Mission Technologies C5ISR business group.

He added that the contract extends the company’s work in advancing the nation’s strategy to achieve electromagnetic spectrum superiority.