IARPA Selects BlackSky Platform to Support Space-Based Imagery Analysis; Patrick O’Neil Quoted

BlackSky Technology has secured a $4.4 million phase two award to provide the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity with a machine learning platform created for a multiyear initiative for space-based imagery analysis.

The company said Thursday its machine learning operations framework will be used to further support IARPA’s Space-based Machine Automated Recognition Technique Program, which was launched to use time-series imagery analytics for broad-area monitoring activities.

The SMART program seeks to enable automated quantitative analysis of space-based imagery, with BlackSky providing machine learning algorithms to identify rising airports, dams, military bases and other heavy construction projects.

“As part of our work, BlackSky created a high-performance MLOps framework that was ultimately selected to perform as the core infrastructure to the entire SMART program,” said Patrick O’Neil, chief innovation officer of BlackSky and a previous Wash100 Award recipient. “The MLOps framework will extend BlackSky’s Spectra AI tasking and analytics capabilities and accelerate the development of SMART technologies.”