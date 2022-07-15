in Contract Awards, News, Technology

IARPA Selects BlackSky Platform to Support Space-Based Imagery Analysis; Patrick O’Neil Quoted

IARPA Selects BlackSky Platform to Support Space-Based Imagery Analysis; Patrick O’Neil Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

BlackSky Technology has secured a $4.4 million phase two award to provide the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity with a machine learning platform created for a multiyear initiative for space-based imagery analysis.

The company said Thursday its machine learning operations framework will be used to further support IARPA’s Space-based Machine Automated Recognition Technique Program, which was launched to use time-series imagery analytics for broad-area monitoring activities.

The SMART program seeks to enable automated quantitative analysis of space-based imagery, with BlackSky providing machine learning algorithms to identify rising airports, dams, military bases and other heavy construction projects.

“As part of our work, BlackSky created a high-performance MLOps framework that was ultimately selected to perform as the core infrastructure to the entire SMART program,” said Patrick O’Neil, chief innovation officer of BlackSky and a previous Wash100 Award recipient. “The MLOps framework will extend BlackSky’s Spectra AI tasking and analytics capabilities and accelerate the development of SMART technologies.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

artificial intelligenceBlackskycontract awardGovconIARPAPatrick O’NeilSMART programspectra ai

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Tactical Air, Navy Program Office Receive Approval to Begin F-5 Aircraft Reconfiguration - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Tactical Air, Navy Program Office Receive Approval to Begin F-5 Aircraft Reconfiguration
SciTec to Update Army Missile Simulators - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SciTec to Update Army Missile Simulators