ICF Expands Health IT Capabilities With Finalized SemanticBits Acquisition

ICF has finalized its acquisition of public sector-serving health technology company SemanticBits, adding to the digital services and consulting firm’s health information technology capabilities.

With the completion of the transaction, ICF now expects to see changes appear on its second quarter financial results when they go live in August, the Fairfax, Virginia-based consultancy said Thursday.

ICF is adding SemanticBits’ staff of 450 technology professionals experienced in notable federal health IT functions and proficient in 30 various programs and platforms. The $220 million acquisition was first announced in June.

The purchased organization conducts digital modernization services that harness cloud and open-source strategies with comprehensive agile at-scale development tools, data analytics and human-based design.

The two companies are looking to combine SemanticBits’ focus on customer service and entirely agile methodologies with ICF’s knowledge of the federal health sector while compounding their shared interest in digital transformation.

The unified teams will take on responsibilities such as ICF’s four-year, $30 million recompete contract from the Defense Health Agency for research efforts and operational assistance in mental health studies. This award was secured in June.