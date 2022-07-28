ICF to Help Manage Labor Department Apprenticeship Programs; Mark Lee Quoted

ICF has received a potential $14 million contract to support two Department of Labor programs that offer pathways to connect employers and career seekers.

Under the five-year contract, ICF intends to apply its workforce development experience to deliver technical services to DOL’s Apprenticeship Building America grant program and Registered Apprenticeship Technical Assistance Centers of Excellence, the company said Wednesday.

Mark Lee, executive vice president and public sector lead at ICF, said he believes the initiatives are a key step to cutting the unemployment rate in the country and opening economic opportunities for people.

The award has one base year and four one-year options.