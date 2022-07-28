in Contract Awards, News

ICF to Help Manage Labor Department Apprenticeship Programs; Mark Lee Quoted

ICF to Help Manage Labor Department Apprenticeship Programs; Mark Lee Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

ICF has received a potential $14 million contract to support two Department of Labor programs that offer pathways to connect employers and career seekers.

Under the five-year contract, ICF intends to apply its workforce development experience to deliver technical services to DOL’s Apprenticeship Building America grant program and Registered Apprenticeship Technical Assistance Centers of Excellence, the company said Wednesday.

Mark Lee, executive vice president and public sector lead at ICF, said he believes the initiatives are a key step to cutting the unemployment rate in the country and opening economic opportunities for people.

The award has one base year and four one-year options.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

apprenticeship programscontract awardDepartment of LaborDoLGovconICFMark Lee

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

SAIC Reaffirms Commitment to Advancing Sustainability, ESG Goals; Nazzic Keene Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SAIC Reaffirms Commitment to Advancing Sustainability, ESG Goals; Nazzic Keene Quoted
Paperless Innovations Develops Platform to Address New Challenges in Government Workforce Automation; Mike Tocci Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Paperless Innovations Develops Platform to Address New Challenges in Government Workforce Automation; Mike Tocci Quoted