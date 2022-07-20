Industry Vet Robert Morse Joins General Dynamics IT Business as Senior Solutions Architect

Robert Morse, an information technology leader with more than 30 years of government and industry experience, has been appointed senior solutions architect at General Dynamics’ IT segment.

In his new role, Morse will provide U.S. federal judiciary customers with IT services in support of their missions, GDIT said Tuesday.

He most recently served as the director of the Office of IT Services at the National Institutes of Health, where he was responsible for managing the medical research agency’s network operations, unified communications, hosting and storage services, high-performance computing, and technology operations.

“Bob has extensive expertise developing innovative software products, applications and service offerings for various federal agencies,” said John Ludecke, vice president and general manager for federal civilian agencies at GDIT.

Before joining NIH, Morse held various senior leadership roles at the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts and served as a program manager at the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation’s Operations and Actuarial Systems Division and as a statistician at the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

He also brings military experience as a former active-duty officer in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear power program.