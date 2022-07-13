Integral Consulting Rebrands to Integral Federal; Wayne Wilkinson Quoted

Integral Consulting has renamed as Integral Federal to underscore its focus on providing government customers with information technology offerings designed to support their national security missions.

The company said Tuesday its rebranding coincided with the promotion of Wayne Wilkinson from chief operating officer to president and CEO, responsible for driving its growth initiatives.

Wilkinson has set a strategic plan Integral to record annual sales of $200 millions by 2025 through bidding on government contracting opportunities and executing new merger and acquisition program.

“Integral partners with defense, intelligence and civilian government thought leaders to tackle their most important challenges and deliver positive outcomes to keep our nation safe and secure. As Integral builds on its excellent reputation and legacy with our existing customers and partners, we will continue on to our next phase of planned organic and inorganic growth,” said Wilkinson.

Aside from the rebranding and Wilkinson’s appointment, Integral also opened new offices in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.