IperionX, DOE Lab Partner for Metal Additive Manufacturing Project

IperionX has partnered with Oak Ridge National Laboratory to apply company-made technologies for titanium metal powder development and demonstrate the application of the material as an alloying additive for component production.

The partnership will utilize the Department of Energy’s manufacturing demonstration facility at ORNL to carry out the project under a signed user agreement, IperionX said Monday.

ORNL and the company aim to develop titanium alloys for an additive manufacturing or 3D printing process with the use of spherical powders.

The project will initially concentrate on producing and testing pressed and sintered parts to verify if components made with commercially pure titanium or Ti-6Al-4V alloy can be used in the production of aircraft components, heavy trucks and other transport vehicles.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based IperionX sees the collaboration with ORNL as complementary work to the company’s project aimed at evaluating the potential of its powder technology to support military aircraft parts manufacturing efforts.