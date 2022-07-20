A new KPMG survey has found that 70 percent of U.S. public respondents agree or strongly agree that governments should play a lead role in addressing environmental, social and governance issues.

The professional services firm said Tuesday it surveyed over 1,400 U.S. residents and federal, state and city government employees between February and April and found that only 35 percent of respondents said they strongly agree or agree that governments are initiating appropriate measures when it comes to addressing ESG issues.

Nearly 90 percent of respondents from federal agencies said they consider data privacy and security as the top ESG issue, while 86 percent of city and state government employees cited infrastructure modernization as the most important issue.

“Now is the time for government agencies to transform their mindsets and consider ESG holistically as central to their missions rather than as siloed issues managed in distinct areas,” said Lorna Stark, national sector leader for government at KPMG.

“This mindset shift, in which governments realize and embrace their leadership in ESG across their many roles, can serve as a catalyst for the success of the overall ESG movement and governments’ own modernization and transformation efforts,” Stark added.

At least 92 percent of public respondents said they believe government engagement with ESG issues has an impact on their approval of government, according to the study.

The survey also showed that 73 percent of federal employees said the diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives of their employers meet or exceed expectations, while 69 percent of state and city government personnel are satisfied with their agencies’ DEI efforts.