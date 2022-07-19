Kratos, Air Force Conclude Valkyrie Flight Tests for Skyborg Program

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has tested an unmanned tactical aerial platform during a series of flight demonstrations in line with its development under the U.S. Air Force’s Skyborg program.

The company said Monday it partnered with the Air Force Research Laboratory and other USAF components to carry out flight tests for two production XQ-58A Valkyrie aircraft.

Kratos initially developed the Valkyrie unmanned combat aerial vehicle under the service branch’s Low Cost Attritable Strike Demonstrator project.

In August 2021, Kratos secured a $13.2 million contract option award to upgrade the drones with advanced warfighting capabilities designed to support manned-unmanned teaming missions.

The contract also provides for the integration of the Autonomous Core System into the UAV.

“These most recent Skyborg flights, with production Valkyrie aircraft being delivered on the Skyborg contract, illustrate the benefits and utility of these uncrewed systems while informing the operational concepts and Concepts of Employment,” said Steve Fendley, president of Kratos’ unmanned systems division.