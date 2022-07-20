Kratos Eyes Expanded Workforce, Capabilities for SRE Birmingham Business

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will expand the workforce of its SRE Birmingham arm and invest in its advanced concepts engineering facility over the next five years to drive business growth.

The company said Tuesday it will hire 76 engineers, technicians and support staff to add to its current 140-employee count and further contribute to delivering engineering capabilities in support of defense, space and other national security customers.

Kratos SRE was formed within the company’s defense and rocket support services division following an $80 million acquisition of Southern Research’s engineering arm in May.

“The Birmingham advanced concepts business unit is a key enabler to expanding Kratos’ leadership in hypersonics and other technology areas,” said Dave Carter, President of KDRSS.

Aside from advanced material testing and evaluation, the business arm also works on aerospace engineering, electromechanical systems design and sensor development for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

The growth plan is in line with the overall company strategy to scale its technology capabilities in hypersonic-related areas.