Kratos to Demo Virtual Satcom Tech for Army Futures Command

The U.S. Army Futures Command has selected Kratos Defense & Security Solutions for a demonstration of virtual satellite ground technology that is based on open architecture and designed to support military communications.

Kratos said Wednesday it will aim to present the system’s capacity to help government users connect to satcom networks and interoperate with multivendor terminals under a contract from Army Combat Capabilities Development Command.

The virtualized platform is derived from OpenSpace, the company’s software-defined architecture that works to digitize and process satellite radio frequency signals in the cloud and other virtual environments.

Chris Badgett, vice president of technology at Kratos’ space business, said the company intends to showcase how its platform can facilitate satellite network interoperability.

The command funded the project through its Network Command, Control, Communication and Intelligence Cross-Functional Team.