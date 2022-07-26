Kratos Receives $54M Air Force Engine Development Task Order

A Kratos Defense & Security Solutions division has received a potential $54 million task order to conduct engine development and testing efforts as part of an Air Force Research Laboratory project.

The award includes $6.8 million in initial funds for Kratos Turbine Technologies to test key components and perform trade studies under AFRL’s Attritable Cost Optimized Limited Life Engine Technologies program, the company said Monday.

KTT commenced full engine ground testing work after completion of component rig and core engine assessments through existing and previous contracts with the laboratory.

The turbine engine division within AFRL’s aerospace systems directorate oversees the ACOLLET project.

Work under the task order will take place in Florida.