L3Harris Builds Satellite Instrument for High-Resolution Imagery Collection

L3Harris Technologies has developed an infrared instrument for a Millennium Space Systems-made satellite that will be used by the U.S. Space Force to monitor areas of interest for potential missile launches.

The payload is meant to collect high-resolution imagery and battlefield information while the satellite is stationed 22,000 miles from Earth to support space-based missile defense activities in the future, L3Harris said.

“The L3Harris instrument can stare continuously at a theater of interest to provide ongoing information about the battlespace… It also provides better resolution, sensitivity and target discrimination,” commented Ed Zoiss, president of space and airborne systems at L3Harris.

The company is investing in initiatives that support space-based missile defense and, as a result, its development of spacecraft, ground software, payload and related algorithms has been accelerated.