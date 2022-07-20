L3Harris, Inmarsat & Partners Demo Remote Network Supporting JADC2 Concept

L3Harris Technologies, Inmarsat‘s U.S. business arm and industry partners have showcased remote network operations at a Special Operations Forces-focused event to support the Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative of the military.

Inmarsat said Monday the demonstration for satellite communications connectivity featured the company employing its Global Xpress worldwide wideband service and L3Harris using airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and other mission systems.

The team was able to transfer data from a C2 node to a joint operations center to provide situational awareness, simulating a remote network.

Dana Mehnert, president of communication systems at L3Harris, and Steve Gizinski, president of Inmarsat Government, similarly cited how their companies’ respective technologies demonstrated capabilities in support of JADC2 operations.

The showcase was held during the SOF Industry Conference in Tampa, Florida.