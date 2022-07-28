Leidos Books $53M Navy Task Order to Research Warfighter Performance; Liz Porter Quoted

Leidos has secured a potential 66-month, $53 million task order from the U.S. Navy to study warfighters’ performance in air, water and special warfare settings and help increase their survivability in the mentioned environments.

The company said Wednesday it will collect and analyze data, perform statistical analysis as well as provide computer programming and scientific reporting services under the single-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity task order awarded by the Fort Detrick detachment of Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command.

The research will focus on human cognitive and physical factors linked to military aviation, space, underwater and special missions including motion sickness, aeromedical standards, hypoxia, fatigue and aviation safety.

Leidos will perform work at the Naval Medical Research Unit in Dayton, Ohio.

The contract will have a one-year base period, four option years and an additional six-month extension period.

“Our research support will help Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton identify environmental health effects before warfighter performance is compromised,” said Liz Porter president of Leidos Health Group.